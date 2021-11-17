After a 31-year-old physics teacher was arrested in Coimbatore with regards to the case of a girl who died by suicide who he allegedly sexually assaulted, the principal was arrested too.



It was learnt that the Coimbatore city police will be registering an FIR against all those media houses who used the name of the girl student while reporting and now, the police have registered POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases against 48 YouTubers who revealed the identity of the victim.



Under Section 23(2) of the POCSO Act, the disclosure of the identity of a child who has been a victim of sexual offenses is strictly prohibited. Not just name, this includes their family details, school, photograph, address, neighbourhood or any other detail. Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act also deals with the identities of the child victim.

It is a criminal offense to violate Section 23(2) of the POCSO Act and it is punishable, with six months to one year in jail, as well as a fine.