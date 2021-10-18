District Administration of Madurai will organise Education Loan Mela at The American College, Madurai, on Wednesday, that is October 20. The timings are from 9 am to 5 pm.

In the press statement, District Collector K Aneesh Sekhar said that in order to provide continuous education to students of government and government-aided schools, the dîstrict administration is making special efforts to issue loans to them through banks.

"Also, a facilitation centre has been established in the collectorate to assist the students. As a part of the programme, all the banks in the district will be participating in this mela. Interested, eligible and those students who are in need are asked to participate in the mela and benefit from it," he said.