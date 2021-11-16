Just a few days ago, actor Kangana Ranaut, who had won four National Film Awards in the past, was conferred with a Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in the country. This was around the same time when Ranaut created yet another hullabaloo, when she said that India got its independence only in 2014, the year in which the BJP (led by Narendra Modi) came into power.



Considering that scenario, Shrikant Prasad, a recent law graduate from the University of Delhi, has filed a petition to President Ram Nath Kovind, asking him to take back Ranaut's Padma Shri. "Actor Kangana Ranaut does not deserve the honorary Padma Shri award as it is derogatory for the award and for the people of the country," the 13-page-long petition says. Prasad says that Ranaut's statements on independence "inferred that the Constitution of India is derogatory, a waste and an unnecessary document."



Apart from these, he also points out a few of her controversial tweets targetted against a particular community and the issue that she had with the BMC, regarding the construction of her house. Another incident that he pointed out was when she tweeted. "Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

READ ALSO : Karnataka's Harekala Hajabba, an orange vendor, honoured with Padma Shri. Here's why



"The Metropolitan Magistrate, 66th Court at Andheri ordered an inquiry into actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly posting derogatory tweets against the Muslim community. The court ordered an inquiry under Section 202 of CrPC and called for a police report on the allegations against the siblings," it reads, adding that "conferring such an honour to an irresponsible person is against the morals of the Constitution of India [sic]."