Harekala Hajabba, popularly known as Akshara Santha across Karnataka, was honoured with the Padma Shri award on November 8, 2021, by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He was actually declared recipient of the civilian award on January 25, 2020.

Hajabba received a letter from the Government of India which read that he would receive the award from the President in March 2020 but it was delayed due to the pandemic. But recently, over a year and half later, he received the call inviting him to travel to Delhi to attend the ceremony and receive the Padma Shri.

If you are wondering who Hajabba is, he is an orange vendor who has done way more than sell oranges. He built a government primary school and high school in Harekala, a village in Mangaluru, with the money that he had saved and donations made by individuals and politicians.