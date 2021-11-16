A career portal was launched by Punjab's School and Higher Education Minister Pargat Singh on November 15 in association with UNICEF India and Aasman Foundation. It is aimed at offering professional guidance to students of schools as well as colleges.



Minister Pargat Singh pointed out the cause behind the unemployment was the inability to choose a career that is right. And if the right career guidance at the right time is offered to students then as per their capability, all students were capable of doing wonders, he said as per a report in The Indian Express.



On a personal note, the minister added that if he had taken up any other sport other than hockey, he might not have been able to perform well.

The portal www.punjabcareerportal. com will guide students with regards to scholarships, online courses and vocations too. This portal is one in the series of measures the education department is undertaking. With this portal, over ten lakh students can be able to gain information about career counselling and such at their fingertips.