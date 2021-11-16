An exclusive android app for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that could directly benefit government schools? Yes! Tamil Nadu's Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced that an app like this will be launched soon and he made this announcement while inaugurating a computer lab on November 15. The said lab was constructed at Kalapatti government high school and was made possible due to CSR activities.

The minister went on to inform that the private firms are lending a helping hand through CSR activities when it comes to government school development work and as a part of this, the School Education Department will be launching an app for CSR activities. Using this app, those private firms who would like to help the government schools can find out all details and the school can get the help it needs from the firms, he said.

The minister also added that once schools are functioning in full swing, awareness would be created among school students about a complaint box and an announcement can be expected regarding this on November 19.

READ ALSO : Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announces free textbooks, tablets for Navodaya Vidyalaya students

Questions were asked about private schools charging excessive fees and he said that though they warn the schools, they continue to receive complaints from parents. He also warned that the school's recognition would be cancelled if the schools decided to remove a student citing the matter of fees.