Book fairs, we all know, but what about a virtual book fair? Thanks to the Delhi government it is a reality indeed. It was organised for government schools in the national capital and inaugurated by Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia via the apt medium of a video conference. The fair allows schools in the city to choose books for their library over the internet. The fair will be open till December 1 and over 8,000 books from over 220 publishers will be featured in it.

In a statement, Sisodia said, "It is for the first time in the country that all the schools of a state are participating in such a virtual book fair together. Books play a big role in the all round development of children. Realising its importance, the Delhi government has made very important changes in the libraries of government schools of Delhi in four-five years."

This year alone the government has set aside Rs 9 crore for over 1,000 schools to buy books for the school libraries. Sisodia explained that the online medium has been chosen so that all teachers and students can take a virtual tour of the website of the Directorate of Education (DoE) and a scrutiny committee then takes the decision of which books are worth adding to the library.

READ ALSO : Delhi Board of School Education’s general body conducts first-ever meeting to discuss registration and constitution of board

He further said, "The schools and students can also give their suggestions regarding the books of their choice on the website. The objective of this programme is to ensure active participation in various academic activities, especially in the selection of books for the schools for their libraries."