The Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) was cancelled in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic, but now, the Ministry of Education is working out the final details of the exam which will be conducted from the year 2022 for as many as 41 central universities. As per ministry officials, in all probability, the details will be announced in December so that varsities and aspiring candidates can commence their preparations.



These computer-based common entrance exams for central universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Delhi (DU) and more, will be three-hours-long and divided into two sections Common Aptitude Test (50 questions) and Domain Specific Test (30 questions). This will do away with the need to conduct individual exams, which is the norm followed by the universities as of now. As per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, they will be conducted twice a year.



As per a report in The Times of India, sources informed that the ministry is putting the finishing touches on the proposal which is based on the UGC committee report. The admissions to the various central universities for the year 2022-23 will be based on the score of this common entrance exam. According to the source, it is Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who has asked officials to work on UGC recommendations and announce implementations without any further ado. "While to start with the plan was to conduct it once, from 2022 the plan is to conduct it twice for the benefit of candidates," said the official.