The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be announced on July 28. According to the Consortium of National Law Universities, the results will be made available on its official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.



The entrance exam to various National Law Colleges (NLUs) in the country was held offline on July 23. The Consortium released a tentative answer key on the same day at 9 pm and had asked aspirants to revert with any objections by the next day, July 24. It was on July 27 that the Consortium released the final answer key.



The Consortium also informed that the first merit list will be released on August 1, after the counselling process commences on July 29 and ends on July 30. About five times the total number of students needed to fill all the seats will be called for counselling on invitation basis. In order to secure a seat at one of the NLUs, the qualified student has to pay Rs 50,000 to block it.



Candidates who have been shortlisted after the counselling process, have to pay the fees and also upload their documents by August 5. A second list of candidates is scheduled to be released August 9 while a third list of shortlisted candidates is also slated to be released on August 13.