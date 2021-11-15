The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) for provisional seat allotment for MBA, MCA result was released on November 14 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The results have been uploaded on the official website https://tsicet.nic.in and it is in three phases that TSICET Counselling 2021 will be conducted.

Following the guidelines outlined in the aforementioned website, candidates are required to proceed with the admission process and payment of fees online via the website.

While the deadline to conclude the admission process is November 15, candidates are required to self-report online and do it before November 18. By any chance, if the candidate misses out on the self-reporting deadline the provisional allotment order will be automatically cancelled. Those students who have completed the online process have been asked to report to the colleges they have been allotted to in person for the final phase from November 27 to 29.

As many as 485 candidates have been able to secure seats under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota. As far as allotment of seats under Special Category in Sports and NCC quota goes, the list will be made in the final phase of the counselling, after receiving instructions from the concerned authorities.