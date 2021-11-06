Counselling for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is underway on the official website. The state-level exam is conducted by the Kakatiya University for admission into Masters of Business Administration and Master of Computer Applications courses in various colleges in the state. This year about 22,000 seats are there for the taking in approximately 260 MBA colleges. The first phase of counselling is being conducted online, and will extend until November 18.

The verification of certificates for candidates who booked their slots begins today, and will go on until November 10. Candidates can also select their choice of course and institution on the official website https://tsicet.nic.in up until November 11. They are also required to pay the processing fee during the time. The initial registration and slot booking process, which commenced on November 3 is ongoing and will end on November 9. Aspirants are required to freeze their choices in by November 11. The DTE will allot seats in the first phase of counselling on October 14 after which the students will be given four days to pay the tuition fee and confirm their attendance.

The qualifying mark for the counselling was scoring 50 per cent in the ICET for the unreserved category and 45 per cent for the reserved category. The exam was conducted on August 19 and 20 this year. The result for the Computer-based Testing (CBT) exam was released on September 23. Out of the 45,000 candidates who appeared for the exam this year, 41,506 candidates managed to clear it. The cut-off for the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University for the MBA course last year was at 188 rank, and it is expected to be around the same this year. Candidates can head to the official websites of the MBA colleges, and they will find their respective cut-offs mentioned there.

The second and final phase of counselling will begin November 21.