Maharashtra has become the first state to create an education technology forum designed to tackle ways to improve school education using EdTech. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted to announce the same where she said, "It gives me immense pride to announce that #Maharashtra is among the first in India to form an Education Technology Forum that will serve as an open platform for free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to enhance learning, assessment, planning & administration of schools.”

The forum would consist of experts from the information and technology sectors who will together function as a policy think tank for school education. The minister added that this will serve as an "independent evidence-based advisory framework on technology-based interventions in school education."

As per the statement from the education minister, senior representatives from companies like Google India, Microsoft India, Cognizant, Persistent, Dell, Amazon and C-DAC will participate in the forum. She said that the presence of such experts would make sure that inputs would come in from the top echelons of the tech world.