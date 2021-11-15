The seat allotment result of Andhra Pradesh EAMCET or EAPCET will be out soon. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) said that they will declare the the results soon and the candidates can check the seat allotments at apeamcet.nic.in. The counselling results have been delayed by a few days. It was supposed to be released on November 10 but got delayed to November 12 and November 15. The candidates will need to download the allotment order first and then report twice — once online and then physically at the allotted colleges.

Step-by-step guide to get the results

Go to the official website- apeamcet.nic.in.

Enter the login credentials

Voila! You will have your AP EAMCET results on the screen

Download the allotment letter and take a printout

Those who clear the EAMCET exam can seek admission to engineering, biotechnology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (Agr. Engg.), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSc (Agriculture)/ BSc (Horticulture)/ BVSc & AH/BFSc and BPharmacy, PharmaD courses. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of the council for admission to these professional courses across institutions in Andhra Pradesh.