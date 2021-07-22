Taking cognisance of students' complaints regarding the clash of dates between the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Exam (EAMCET) and the Birla Institute of Technology Entrance exam (BITSAT) exams, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced that students can move their EAMCET dates if it happens to coincide with their shot at BITSAT. The engineering tests for the Telangana EAMCET will be held between August 4 to 6, whereas BITSAT is scheduled between August 3 and 9.

The candidates can send an email to the Convenor of Exams at convener.eamcet@tsche.ac.in and mention the date of their BITSAT exam, and request the change of date to exactly one day before, or after it. Students should also include their full name, contact details and application number.

Exams clashing and overlapping has become a menace for students right now with many are speaking out about it on social media, and writing to respective authorities. A large number of students had taken to Twitter and complained that this clash was causing them a lot of concern and tagged everyone from Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao to members of his cabinet — to drive their point home