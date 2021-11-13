Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of 24 state-of-the-art smart classrooms with facilities of online learning at Government co-ed Sarvodaya Secondary School at Maidangarhi. After laying the foundation stone for the new block, Sisodia said, "The Kejriwal Government is committed to providing world-class quality education to every child studying in government schools in Delhi.There is an increase in the trust parents place in government schools. In this session, 2.70 lakh children from private schools have moved to government schools."

About 200 students have newly joined this government school in this session, most of them are from private schools. "With an increase in the number of students, a block of 24 new classrooms is being constructed here. All these would be smart classrooms equipped with modern facilities, combined desk, projector and all facilities related to online learning will also be present in the classroom," said Sisodia who is also the Education Minister.

The upcoming building block will adopt environment friendly practices with solar panels installed on its roof, which will serve to meet the power consumption of the building block. "Seven years ago it was difficult to even imagine that people would have so much faith in government schools that they would take their children out of private schools and enroll them in government schools. This year 2.70 lakh children have moved out of private schools and enrolled in government schools.It is a matter of great pride that people's trust in Delhi's government schools is increasing," said the Deputy CM.

The government has allotted some land from the adjoining MCD school to construct a playground with sports facilities and a swimming pool. The 24 classroom blocks will be ready by July next year.