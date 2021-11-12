Published: 12th November 2021
Would you like to design the logo for a Telangana government scheme? Here's how you can do it
Saagu Baagu, a new scheme by the Telangana gov't, is all about driving digital initiatives in the field of agriculture
The Government of Telangana's Saagu Baagu (meaning agriculture advancement) scheme was announced in August this year and created all the right noise. After all, if a scheme calls for applying Industry 4.0 technologies to agriculture, it is much needed. And since the multi-stakeholder project is in partnership with the Agriculture Department, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and World Economic Forum, there is a lot to look forward to. Now, imagine if you were to design a logo for a project like this — something that would represent the project on official documents, media and the like.
The Emerging Technologies under the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (IT&C) department, is asking you to put on your thinking caps and design a logo for Saagu Baagu! "We had reached out to JNAFAU (Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University) and another institute to design a logo for Blockchain District in 2019 and this time, we decided to launch this particular contest for all," says Akhil Ageer who is an Emerge-Tech Consultant for Government of Telangana.
So, you have time till November 30, 2021. Design a logo that highlights concepts like agriculture, emerging technologies, environment protection, farmers, farmer income and productivity. The winning logo also gets to win Rs 25,000 and the runner-up gets Rs 10,000.
So, what advice does Akhil have for us? "Keep in mind emerging technologies and add a pinch of agriculture," offers Akhil who is also a start-up evangelist, and adds, "Make sure there is a global feel to it. Like the United Nations logo. It needs to be unique and minimalistic."
So, for all those who are interested, here's the registration form https://lnkd.in/grR3pypv.