The Government of Telangana's Saagu Baagu (meaning agriculture advancement) scheme was announced in August this year and created all the right noise. After all, if a scheme calls for applying Industry 4.0 technologies to agriculture, it is much needed. And since the multi-stakeholder project is in partnership with the Agriculture Department, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and World Economic Forum, there is a lot to look forward to. Now, imagine if you were to design a logo for a project like this — something that would represent the project on official documents, media and the like.



The Emerging Technologies under the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (IT&C) department, is asking you to put on your thinking caps and design a logo for Saagu Baagu! "We had reached out to JNAFAU (Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University) and another institute to design a logo for Blockchain District in 2019 and this time, we decided to launch this particular contest for all," says Akhil Ageer who is an Emerge-Tech Consultant for Government of Telangana.



So, you have time till November 30, 2021. Design a logo that highlights concepts like agriculture, emerging technologies, environment protection, farmers, farmer income and productivity. The winning logo also gets to win Rs 25,000 and the runner-up gets Rs 10,000.

So, what advice does Akhil have for us? "Keep in mind emerging technologies and add a pinch of agriculture," offers Akhil who is also a start-up evangelist, and adds, "Make sure there is a global feel to it. Like the United Nations logo. It needs to be unique and minimalistic."



So, for all those who are interested, here's the registration form https://lnkd.in/grR3pypv. Now, get cracking!