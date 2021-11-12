Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers Association urged the Minister for School Education not to conduct the National Achievement Survey (NAS) for Classes III, V and VIII. With improper offline and online classes, the students have not been part of the teaching and learning process for the past 19 months.

In the statement, S Mayil, TN Primary Teachers Association's General Secretary, said, "In view of COVID pandemic, for the past 19 months, schools in the state were closed for Classes I to VIII. The schools have been reopened for these classes only after November 1. In this situation, the School Education Department has announced that NAS will be conducted in November month for selected schools. Currently, the Class III students are finding it to cope up with their subjects.

Mayil explained, "Recently, TN Chief Minister has asked the teachers to start with story telling, drawing and singing. In this scenario, it is difficult for us to prepare them for NAS. They have not studied anything from the academic year of 2019-20 onwards."

Therefore the association has urged the Minister for School Education not to conduct NAS for this academic year and appealed to provide a little more time for the students to update their knowledge and skills on various subjects.