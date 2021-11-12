In an aim to develop the public education system in the state of Telangana, it might become compulsory for MLAs to allot 25 per cent of their constituency development fund (CDF) to government schools.



A cabinet committee headed by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, with ministers Rama Rao, Harish Rao and Dayakar Rao as members, was constituted to deliberate and recommend the various ways in which infrastructure facilities can be improved in government schools, as per a report in Deccan Chronicle.



The four-member committee has put the number at Rs 4,000 crore — the amount it will take across the duration of two years for the purpose. But since the ongoing pandemic and the financial constraints it has led to, mobilising an amount as big as this is a task hence, the proposal of MLAs allocating 25 per cent of their CDF came into the picture. Rs 5 crore is allotted to MLAs by the state government for the development of their constituency and as per the proposal, the MLAs have to set aside Rs 1.25 crore from their CDF for government schools. From the 119 MLAs, Rs 148 crore could be mobilised annually. The education minister informed that this proposal will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

In its budget for 2021-22, the state government had proposed a Rs 4,000 crore scheme to modernise schools. "The government has formulated an education scheme to upgrade and modernise the education sector. It would provide basic amenities in all government schools in the next two years," Finance Minister Harish Rao had shared while presenting the budget. New buildings repairing as required, furniture, toilets and other facilities will be constructed by the government and modern technology will also be used to ensure that classrooms are making the most of digital platforms.