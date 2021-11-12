Kalviyalargal Sangamam, a forum comprising of school teachers and educationalists, urged the Tamil Nadu government to utilise the candidates who have completed Diploma in Teacher Education (DTed) and Bachelor of Education (BEd) for Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme (education at the doorstep).

In a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin, the State Organiser of the forum, C Sathish Kumar mentioned that there are over 80,000 DTed and BEd graduates across Tamil Nadu who are unemployed. He said, "Even though these graduates know the psychology of the students, they are still jobless. Instead of utilising NGOs in the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, these graduates could be roped in."

READ ALSO : TN's Education at Doorstep scheme will fill gaps in education, says Tamil Nadu Minister