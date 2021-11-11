To ensure that tribal children eat nutritious food, the Ranni block panchayat will provide cooked food to adivasi kids at their doorsteps. KS Gopi, President, Block Panchayat, said, "Under the project, food will be given to tribal children in Laha, Chalakkayam and Pampa regions. There are at least 30 tribal hamlets in these places. The tribal extension officer will execute the project. The project will be executed in association with Perunad gram panchayat. The block panchayat has set aside Rs 10 lakh for this purpose. Perunad panchayat will donate Rs 3 lakh."

The project will be implemented under the 'Subhiksha Keralam-Sundara Balyam' scheme. "We will start the execution of the project this month and a meeting in this regard will be held at the panchayat office on Friday (November 12). We are planning to entrust volunteer organisations with the task of food distribution. We will distribute food for noon and night time," said, PS Mohanan, President, Perunad panchayat.

READ ALSO : How Revathi Radhakrishnan went from cinema to educating tribal children is inspiring

The project will begin in Manjathodu tribal hamlet in Laha this month. More than 100 tribal families (Malampandaram tribe) are residing in Laha and Manjathodu of Perunad panchayat. There are nine grama panchayats under the Ranni block panchayat. Tribal populations can be mainly seen in Seethathodu, Perunad and Vechoochira gram panchayats. The block panchayat plans to extend the project to more areas in phases.