At least 17 students attached to Morarji Desai Residential School, located in Honnavalli of Arkalgud taluk in Hassan, tested positive for COVID on Thursday. The senior officials from Health and Revenue Departments visited the school and shifted the COVID positive students to a nearby COVID Care Center.

The health officials have identified the primary contacts and asked them to quarantine for a week. Some parents rushed to the school and took their children home.

Local MLA AT Ramaswamy visited the school and directed the health department to take precautionary measures in this regard. Last month, atleast 33 students had tested positive for COVID in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Coorg.

