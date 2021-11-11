The Higher Education Council of the Karnataka government, in collaboration with the UK-based International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), will host the state's first National Education Policy (NEP) Conclave, from November 13.

The conclave, which will be hosted in Bengaluru, aims at bringing together various stakeholders on a single platform to discuss the future of the NEP and "to strategise provisions to enable internationalisation in the education and jobs sectors."

Apart from educationists, there will be chancellors, vice-chancellors, registrars and directors of different universities. Even corporates are invited to participate in the conclave. Karnataka's Minister for Higher Education, CN Aswathnarayan, will be the chief guest at the conclave.

Speaking about the conclave, the Executive Director of the ISDC, Tom M Joseph, said, "India is a young nation with a rich demographic dividend. In the past two decades, the country has catapulted to being one of the thriving knowledge economies, owing to its IT and consumer-led growth."

Joseph added, "The recently announced NEP 2020 can lead an orbital shift with its focus on transforming the education sector through investments into various areas of skill development including project-based learning, experiential learning, service-learning and vocational training."

