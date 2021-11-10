In the past few days, student union groups have staged many protests for the reopening of the Delhi University campus. The campus has been shut for over one and a half years after the COVID pandemic that started in March 2020, thus forcing students to attend online classes. However, many students want to attend offline classes for a better understanding and use the facilities available at the Delhi University campus.

Now, Delhi University officials have said that they cannot open the campus until the Department of Delhi Disaster Management Authority provides permission for 100 per cent occupancy of students. The official also said that the university will hold a meeting after 10 days to discuss the reopening of campus

.

Vikas Gupta, Registrar, Delhi University, said, "How can we reopen until the DDMA allows 100 per cent occupancy. 60 per cent students in Delhi University are from other states and cities. Asking them to come and stay in a hostel only to attend online classes is not fair as only 50 per cent of seating capacity is allowed. We can't reopen the campus until DDMA gives us permission for 100 per cent occupancy."

Delhi University reopened the laboratory class for final year students from September 16 and the attendance has been low since then.