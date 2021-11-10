Professor Dhirendra Pal Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said that the NEP implementation has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "NEP would have been implemented at a faster pace if the situation in the country would have been normal. Due to the continuous lockdowns, academicians have got a lot of time to discuss and understand the policy," stated the PTI report.

One must note that the centre had announced the National Education Policy on July 29, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added, "The timing of the announcement of NEP was good. The Centre has been interacting with various state governments and vice chancellors of universities to constitute regulatory mechanisms at various levels for a better implementation. Efforts and preparations are being made to implement NEP from July 22 across the country."

Throwing light on how NEP will help students, Singh said, "The NEP will connect students with their traditions and cultural roots and inspire them to become world's best citizens. This policy is a combination of ancient cultural values, modern knowledge and science."