Four scorecards of postgraduate courses (List-IV) of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The scorecards are up on NTA's official website, which is nta.ac.in, for all candidates to check and download.



The scorecard is out for MA in Hindustani Music, Hindi, Social Work and MSc Biochemistry. As per the public notice put out by the testing agency, which was signed by Dr Sadhana Parashar who is the Senior Director (Exams), if there are any queries, candidates are directed to call the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email them at duet@nta.ac.in.



To check your scorecard, follow these simple steps, as mentioned in the public notice:

1. Go to ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/ CandidateKeyChallenge/ LoginPage.aspx. This will take you directly to the login page

2. Key in your form number and date of birth in the YYYYMMDD format and click login

3. Click on 'View Score Card' and download it for your reference

READ ALSO : DUET 2021: Answer key released. Here's how you can challenge it

DUET 2021 was conducted by the NTA from September 26 to October 1, 2021 in 27 cities across India and it was a computer-based test (CBT). The test itself consisted solely of objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). While the scorecards are out now, the answer key challenges were live from October 19 to October 21, 2021.