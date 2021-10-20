The answer key of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 is out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses. You can download the answer key from the official website.

But that's not it. If you are not satisfied with the answer key, you have the option to challenge it by October 21, 11:50 pm. A fee of Rs 200 per question challenged has to be paid for raising objections. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm by October 21 up to 11:50 pm.

How to get tot your DUET 2021 answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the answer key link on top

Step 3: Log in with your form number and date of birth

Step 4: Download your response sheet and interim answer keys

Step 5: To challenge the answer key, click on “Add challenge”

Step 6: Fill the key challenge form, add supporting documents and finally pay the fee

Step 7: Click on submit

A group of subject experts will investigate the claims made. If they find that the claims were correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) was conducted by the NTA across the country on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.