In the last 24 hours, India has registered 11,451 new COVID-19 cases and 266 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 4,61,057. At the same time, the ministry also informed that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 108.47 crores.

The recovery of 13,204 patients in the same time period has increased the cumulative tally to 3,37,63,104. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.24 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The active caseload stands at 1,42,826, the lowest in the last 262 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.42 per cent of the country's total positive cases, also the lowest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,70,058 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall number to 61.60 crores. The weekly positivity rate at 1.26 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 46 days now. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.32 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 35 days and less than 3 per cent for 70 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 23,84,096 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID inoculation coverage has reached 108.47 crores as of Monday morning. This has been achieved through 1,09,98,126 sessions. As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 1,08,47,23,042 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. This has been achieved through a total of 1,09,98,126 sessions.

More than 23 lakh (23,84,096) vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. According to the health ministry, 1,03,79,606 health care workers have received the first dose of which 92,69,660 were also administered the second dose of vaccine; 1,83,72,723 front line workers were administered the first dose out of which 1,60,37,946 have also received the second dose.

In the age group of 18-44 years, 42,45,43,385 doses were administered as the first dose while 15,14,76,624 second doses were administered. Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 17,63,88,452 people have received the first dose and 9,93,34,705 second doses have been administered whereas, for people above 60 years, 11,06,32,907 received the first dose of which 6,82,87,034 have also been administered their second dose.