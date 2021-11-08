A 2K run was conducted at Paderu as part of the 'Parivartana' programme launched to eradicate ganja cultivation. Over 500 students and tribal youths participated in the run which was held from Ambedkar Junction to Nakkalaputta and back to Ambedkar Junction in Visakhapatnam.

The run was organised by the police under the supervision of Paderu ASP Jagadeesh as per the directions of SP B Krishna Rao. Jagadeesh said the area is known for its pleasant weather and rich tribal culture. However, ganja cultivation is bringing disrepute to it. "The farmers of ganja, who are mostly poor tribals, don't get any benefits. Whereas the middlemen earn more," he said.

"The ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) and police are jointly providing employment opportunities to the tribal youth," he said and appealed to the tribals to raise high yielding varieties of crops. "Drug abuse will destroy the future of the youth who should stay away from cannabis and drugs and make progress with education,'' he said. Students and youths raised slogans against ganja cultivation during the run.

Meanwhile, DIG LKV Ranga Rao, in a statement, said several villages are coming forward to destroy the ganja crop. Taking a cue from the village tribal youth, people and local leaders should take up the destruction of ganja in all villages in the agency area, he added. They should realise the ill effects of ganja and everyone should strive to eradicate ganja from the agency.

As part of the Parivartana programme, special teams led by GK Veedhi CI Ashok Kumar and SEB sleuths destroyed ganja crop in 50 acres in Nallabilli, Singapalli and Pippalodi villages in Damanavalli panchayat and Gayyam Veedhi, Asarada and Kakarapadu in Rintada panchayat in GK Veedhi mandal on Sunday.