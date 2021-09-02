As part of the third phase of Prerana programme, a community policing initiative with the motto of empowerment, education and employment for the tribal youth, three buses filled with 230 students from the Visakhapatnam Agency area were flagged off by Chintapalli SDPO Tushar Dudi.

The initiative was taken up by the Visakhapatnam district superintendent B Krishna Rao in 2019. As part of the initiative, 230 students were provided financial assistance to register for the POLYCET-2021 entrance exam by Paderu ITDA. Hall tickets were distributed at the student's doorstep in Chintapalli, GK Veedi, G Madugula and Sileru.

Aspirants were provided with free accommodations at YTC Chintapalli one day before the exams. Food and other logistics were taken care of by the Chintapalli police. Free transportation to exam centres from YTC Chintapalli and return journeys to their homes after the exam will also be provided. After the results, free counselling will also be arranged.

The programme has been one of the successful community policing initiatives in the area. People in the Agency area have responded positively to the initiative and the programme will expand its reach in the coming years.

With the work done by previous SDPOs S Satish Kumar IPS (Prerana-1) and V Vidyasagar Naidu IPS (Prerana -2) along with the coordination of Prashanthi Polytechnic College principal Prasad, around 160 students are currently pursuing their education in the polytechnic college at Atchutapuram under the initiative.