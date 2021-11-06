Adding to the list of NEET aspirants dying by suicide due to the pressure or inability to clear the exams, Subhash Chandra Bose, a resident of Vadakumarai in Salem district, died by suicide after not clearing NEET exams, the results of which were announced earlier this week.

Dejected over the inability to clear the entrance exam, he allegedly consumed pesticides on November 2. The boy's parents noticed him struggling in bed and took him to the government hospital in Attur. As his condition was serious, he was referred to a private hospital in Salem for further treatment, they said. However, Bose succumbed on Saturday around 3.30 am. His body was taken to the Government Hospital in Salem for postmortem, where a large number of relatives had gathered.

Here are some suicide prevention helplines:

AASRA: This Mumbai-based NGO is dedicated to people with suicidal tendencies and battling anxiety and depression. Their 24-hour suicide helpline number is +91-22-27546669

Sneha Foundation: This Chennai-based NGO is also dedicated to supporting individuals who are depressed, distressed, or suicidal. Their 24-hour helpline +91-44-24640050

iCall: Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline for the psychologically distressed has a team of mental health professionals helping individuals across various languages and regions. The helpline number (+91-22-25521111) is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

7 Cups of Tea: This website and app (available on iOS and Android phones) is an online chat platform offering live support to the depressed and anxious.

The Pink Project: This Mumbai-based mental health intiative, founded by two psychologists, is offering free online counselling during the COVID-19 crisis.

People Tree Maarga: Bengaluru-based People Tree is offering free telephonic counsellling between 10 am and 11 pm to those stressed or anxious due to COVID-19. The helpline number is 080-46659999

_vibewithvishuddha: This page on Instagram encourages you to talk about your feelings and emotions or just vent out. Just message them a 'hi' and they'll get in touch.