The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the school principals to demystify the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet for students appearing for class 10 and 12 Term-1 examinations.

In a letter, written to the principals of the schools affiliated to CBSE, the Board said, "You are aware that the CBSE will be using OMR for the first time for assessment of both classes 10 and 12 in Term-1 examination. Hence, there is a need that all the students appearing in the Term-1 examinations and the schools sponsoring these students should have complete knowledge about the OMR sheet."

The CBSE has finalised its all-new OMR sheets for its Term-1 exams which will consist of multiple-choice questions. A total of 36 lakh students will be appearing for the exams this year. The exams will start on November 16. Each paper in the Term-1 exams will have a maximum of 60 questions with a duration of 90 minutes. Students have to mark their answers on the OMR sheets only with pens.

In the letter, the CBSE has asked schools to download the OMR sheet in advance as per the schedule given in the guidelines. Moreover, schools have also been requested to organise practice sessions for the students based on the information provided by the CBSE. Prior to these practice sessions, teachers must also acquaint themselves well with the OMR, said the letter.