Government colleges affiliated to the University of Calicut (CU) have refused to admit the maximum number of students to their undergraduate courses. This is in contrast to the state government's plan to increase the number of undergraduate seats across colleges, say academicians.

Rasheed Ahamed, a CU syndicate member, said the 35 government science and arts colleges under the varsity could have admitted 5,049 more undergraduate students this year. He also stated that though the varsity decided to allot the maximum number of seats in all the government and aided colleges, the government college authorities are reluctant to use the opportunity.

Admissions to government colleges will greatly help students from economically weaker sections, for whom the state government has increased the number of undergraduate seats in such colleges. However, college authorities cite the inconvenience caused by the larger strength for denying admissions. They say that when classes are clubbed for common subjects like English and other languages, the high number of students cannot be managed.

However, the issue can be solved by appointing a guest lecturer. The nexus between teacher's association and self-financing colleges could also be the reason why colleges refuse admissions, he said. Ahamed also urged the state government to immediately intervene.

"The state government should immediately direct the principals of the government colleges to facilitate admission to seats of the statutory maximum. The government should ensure that the colleges have enough guest faculties and infrastructure facilities to function in full capacity," Ahamed added.

Meanwhile, the varsity officials said more seats can be alloted. The varsity also considers the facilities in the colleges before allotting more seats. Ahamed also brought the issue to the notice of higher education minister R Bindu and the university vice-chancellor M K Jayaraj through a memorandum.