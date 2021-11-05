When will the CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test 2021 be held? While the aspirants remain clueless about this, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research or the centre is yet to decide a date for the examination. In that scenario, CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Sivadasan has written to the Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, asking him to make arrangements to conduct the examination at the earliest.



"Three CSIR NETs (December 2020, June 2021 and December 2021) which would have provided valuable opportunities to the aspiring researchers in natural sciences, stand cancelled. This is an immense loss to teaching and research in natural sciences in India. It goes against the hopes and aspirations of individual candidates as well as against the goals which our nation aspires to achieve in higher education," reads the letter. He says that the uncertainty that is generated by the delay affects more than 2 lakh aspirants.

Last year, the exam was held in November 2020, after it was postponed from June 2020 owing to COVID. "The CSIR NET which should have been held in December 2020 was not conducted. It was widely hoped that the Exam will be held in February 2021. But it did not happen. The CSIR NET which should have been conducted in June 2021 was also not conducted and so far, there are no notifications regarding the December 2021 CSIR NET. It seems that in the year 2021, there will be no CSIR NET," Sivadasan points out.