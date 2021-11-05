After a lot of complaints about shortage of teachers in government schools across Karnataka, the Department of Education had requested the government to appoint guest teachers. Hence the department has decided to appoint 28,078 guest teachers in government schools.

While 18,000 will be appointed as guest teachers for primary schools, 5,078 teachers will be appointed as guest teachers in high schools. Already, a total of 3,200 teachers have been appointed as guest teachers, stated a press release from the Department of Education.

As per officials, a list of guest teachers for particular taluk and districts has been prepared and published by the department. The primary school teachers will be appointed till March 2022 while high school teachers will be appointed till April 2022.

Similarly, these teachers have to be appointed on merit basis. The remuneration for primary school teachers has been fixed at Rs 7,500 and remuneration for high school teachers has been fixed at Rs 8,000. The department officials opined that the appointment of guest teachers will help in covering the syllabus especially after the schools have reopened after 18 months due to the pandemic.

Currently, the education department has been working on transfers of teachers from one place to another. In case the guest teachers have already been appointed in such vacant posts, then the department must ensure that the guest teachers are moved to a school where the post is vacant or in need of teachers.