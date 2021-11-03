Before the giant leap for mankind ever happened Laika had gone to space. Laika was the first living creature to orbit the earth and it happened on November 3, 1957. But this is not just a story of scientific achievement but one that is actually very sad. Laika was a stray mongrel wandering the streets of Moscow before she was selected for the mission. There was no provision for her return – it was a one-way trip. But reportedly she died of overheating within hours of the launch. The truth about her death was only revealed in 2002.

Moving on to inspirational events — on this very day Carol Moseley Braun became the first African-American woman elected to the US Senate in 1992. She is an American diplomat, politician and lawyer who represented Illinois in the United States Senate from 1993 to 1999.

November 3 also saw the One World Trade Centre come up. This is the building that now stands in place of the demolished World Trade Centre. This building was built in 2014, 13 years after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the twin tower by Osama Bin Laden and his terrorist outfit al-Queda.

On November 3, 1838, The Times of India was founded. But it was called The Bombay Times and Journal of Commerce at that time. The newspaper has grown immensely since then to be the largest circulated English language daily in the world.