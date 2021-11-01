Did you know that 8 out of the 28 Indian states were formed on November 1? Of them, five states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh — were formed on November 1, 1956, after the States Reorganisation Act, 1956 was passed.



The act redefined the state boundaries, based on linguistics. While Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh celebrate their Foundation Day every year on November 1, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently announced that the state will celebrate Tamil Nadu Day on July 18. This is because Tamil Nadu got its present name following an Assembly legislation heralded by former chief minister CN Annadurai.

Later, on November 1, 1966, according to the Punjab Reorganisation Act, Punjab and Haryana were formed out of a former state, East Punjab. A part of the territory became Himachal Pradesh, which was then a Union Territory. Another UT, Chandigarh, was also formed, which became the common capital of Punjab and Haryana. Subsequently, on November 1, 2001, based on the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2000, Chhattisgarh was formed.



Apart from this, November 1 is also a day for movie lovers around the world to cherish. Wonder why? James Cameron's Titanic (that starred a young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet) had its first public screening at the Tokyo International Film Festival on November 1, 1997. The film later went on to win numerous accolades.



Also, actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born on November 1, 1973. She is often called the most beautiful woman in the world.