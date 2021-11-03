Admissions to the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) course at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) have commenced and students can now begin registering for the programme on the official website.

This round of admissions, for the academic year 2022 at IGNOU include Masters of Business Administration (Banking and Finance) is also now available. Additionally, various Postgraduate Diploma courses are also accepting candidates. These include PG Marketing Management, Financial Management, Human Resource Management and Operations Management.

The IGNOU admissions portal http://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in contains all relevant details on these courses, including the course duration, fee structure and eligibility. It is to be noted that all the courses are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The last date of application without payment of late fee is November 12. The registration fee is set at Rupees 200.

Last week, the university had extended the validity for courses that had expired in July this month to another year in order to navigate the problems brought upon by COVID-19. The exam fee that had already been collected by the university will not be returned, but will be adjusted in the examination fee for next year.