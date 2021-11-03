In its bid to enhance the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of students in higher education institutions across the state, the Bihar government has sanctioned additional 18,899 seats in 75 colleges.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said in a statement, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been consistently emphasising the need to increase GER in higher education in the state and the decision is significant in this regard. This will ensure that the students don't have to wander due to lack of seats in colleges".

The seats have been enhanced to ensure the desired growth and development of higher education in the state and also to fulfil the ever-increasing demand of students, he said, adding that students passing plus two (Class 12) examinations would not face any problem in getting themselves admitted to a college in their own state.

About 10,200 seats have been added to the 41 colleges under the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, spread across Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur districts. A total of 4,736 seats have been added to 19 colleges of the JP University (Chapra) and 3,448 seats have been added to 11 colleges under the TM Bhagalpur University.

In four colleges under Patna University, 505 seats have been increased including 180 seats added to the Patna College, 260 seats to the Patna Women's college and 60 seats to the Patna Science College. Additionally, the College of Art and Craft in Patna has also been allotted 15 additional seats. The sanctioned strength of teachers will also be increased in these colleges very soon, a senior official of the Education Department told news agency PTI.

