Maulana Abul Kalam Azad birth anniversary celebrations, as seen in the varsity named after him, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad, have begun on November 3. As the Vice-Chancellor Prof Syed Ainul Hasan was on his way to MANUU Model School, Hyderabad to kickstart the inaugural function, we spoke to him and he confirmed that indeed, they have a lot in store, right up to November 11, the day the national leader was born. It is on this day that the Azad Memorial Lecture will be delivered by Vice-Chancellor of Nalsar University Prof Faizan Mustafa.



A lot of effort from the Azad Day Celebrations Committee, involving students, teaching and non-teaching staff, plus external experts, has gone into lining up invigorating events throughout the nine-day event, informs the VC. Apart from the usual fare of essay writing, quiz, debate and beyond, there will be Azad Walk, Dastaangoi performances, Ghazal Sarai and a whole lot more. "Ten years back, I was instrumental in organising an international conference on Maulana Azad. Many CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries participated in it and it was heart-warming to see that Maulana Azad is not just a national figure, he is an international one. The reason we celebrate such leaders is because we need to remember their vision," he shares.



While Prof Khaja Nasiruddin, Director, VRK Women’s Medical College, Teaching Hospital and Research Centre was the chief guest at the inauguration, Dr A Nagender Reddy, Director, Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad and Dr S Chinnam Reddy, Director, National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management will be the guest of honour on the last day.



The VC, as if permanently fascinated, recalls how Maulana Azad, who was born in Mecca, came to India and participated passionately in the Indian freedom struggle. Known to be one of the close aides of Mahatma Gandhi, he also became the President of the Indian National Congress at the age of 35 and went on to become independent India's first education minister. Let's not forget how he made Urdu his language and wrote poetry. "Even when he was put behind bars, he continued to write letters and compile books," illuminates the VC. Let's not forget another very important contribution of the Islamic theologian, he also founded the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).



So what qualities of the revered freedom fighter would the VC like to see in students of today? "Maulana Azad believed that all are equal and all have the right to education. Everyone has the right to participate in nation-building," he stresses. While events throughout the day will be held in an offline or an online mode, a few will be held in both the modes, like the film screening and the symposium.