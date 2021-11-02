Why is November 2 important? For so many reasons. To begin with, Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 today (We know it sounds unbelievable, right!). Popularly known as the King of Bollywood and King Khan, he was born in New Delhi. While he began his acting career doing roles in television serials, Deewana was his first film.



He later went on to act in several movies and has won various accolades including the Padma Shri. He has received 14 Filmfare Awards from 30 nominations and special awards, including eight for Best Actor; he is tied for the most in the category with Dilip Kumar. However, he hasn't won a National Award yet.

READ ALSO : What happened on November 1: Eight Indian states were formed, Titanic had its first screening and Aishwarya Rai was born



On November 2, 1976, Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter was elected as the 39th US President. A member of the Democratic Party, he previously served as the 76th Governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975 and as a Georgia State senator from 1963 to 1967. In 1982, Carter established The Carter Center to promote and expand human rights and won the Nobel for this.



A few decades back, November 2 was a day when many literary enthusiasts mourned. Dramatist, literary critic and playwright George Bernard Shaw passed away in 1950 at the age of 94. He is known for his body of work including Man and Superman (1902), Pygmalion (1912) and Saint Joan (1923).