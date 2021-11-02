It's a cause for celebration for Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER). The institute's Dean-Research, Dr Kalpana Balakrishnan, has been conferred the Women in Research award by Clarivate as part of the India Research Excellence — Citation Awards.

This year, eight researchers and 12 institutions in India received awards for their outstanding and pioneering research contributions. The awards were based on in-depth analysis of data compiled from the Web of Science citation index and InCites — a research performance benchmarking and analytics tool. Highly cited research publications that imply high-impact research were an important criterion for the analysis, in addition to a series of other bibliometric indicators and a qualitative review of the research output, said Clarivate in a press release from London.

"This award is a recognition for our numerous collaborators within and outside India and for all champions of public health. It will allow us to raise the profiles of all researchers, especially women, who toil to communicate actionable evidence from community-based studies through high impact publications,” said Dr Kalpana, after receiving the award.