Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary AK Mehta, on November 1, called for the monitoring of primary schools and institutes by Panchayats to obtain monthly reports on their performance and seek feedback from students. Reviewing the educational indicators in J&K, the CS said, “Every fifth student seems to be dropping out at the time of moving from primary to upper primary school. This calls for a concerted action from the department to arrest this trend.”

Mehta directed the department to prepare a framework for assessing the competency of the teachers based on the achievement of learning outcomes so that capacity building of teachers, wherever necessary, is also made a part of overall focused policy action in the education sector.

He added that the Education Department needs to hold teachers accountable when there is an unacceptable rise in the dropout ratio. The gross enrollment ratio for the primary and upper primary levels has increased to 93.16 and 72.77 respectively in the year 2020-21 when compared to 79.93, 68.06 in the year 2019-20.