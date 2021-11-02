An 18-year-old boy from Delhi, Tanmay Gupta, is one amongst three names that shot to fame on the evening of November 1 as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) results were announced — all three share the first rank. Given that three students topped the NEET exam — the other two being Maharashtra’s Karthika G Nair and Telangana’s Mrinal Kutterim, a tie-breaking formula may be used at the counselling stage for these three candidates.

The news has taken young Tanmay by surprise, so much so that he said, “It’s difficult to sum up my feelings in words." He scored the maximum score of 720 in his first-ever attempt. Hailing from Jammu, Tanmay finished his Class XI and XII from Delhi Public School and he now has his heart set on a seat in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

About the other Delhiites

Tanmay is not the only Delhiite to make his city proud. Nikhar Bansal secured the fifth rank. Incidentally, both Nikhar and Tanmay's parents are doctors as well. Nikhar, whose roots go down to Agra, said, “My life’s aim is simple. I want to help as many people as possible. It comes to me naturally as I have seen my father (an orthopaedic surgeon) serving people all his life.” As many as 12 students were ranked AIR 5.

The list of top 20 female toppers features two Delhi girls as well — Saloni Verma secured the 22nd position and Garima Raheja secured the 53rd position. Anugya, who secured Delhi's third rank in the persons-with-disabilities category, stood at AIR 15,884 and in the same category, Himanshu Yadav secured the first rank with AIR 571. Delhi's Lakshay Chauhan secured third position in the Scheduled Caste category with AIR 221.

Data point

Out of almost 16 lakh who appeared for the exam, a total of 8,70,074 candidates have cleared it successfully. More than half of the successful candidates are women (56.8 per cent).

The category-wise break-up of the qualifying candidates shows that 13.12 per cent are Scheduled Caste (SC) students, 45.6 per cent belong to OBC and 4.61 per cent are Scheduled Tribe students — as against last year’s 12.8 per cent, 46.59 per cent and 4.38 per cent, respectively. In ST, SC and OBC categories, the cut-off is 108, as against last year’s 113. Cut-off scores in the General category is 138 this year, compared to 147 in 2020.

Even though the National Testing Agency has not yet released the detailed state-wise break-up, a general overview of the results shows that among the top 20 candidates, three each come from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, two each from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi, and one each from Kerala, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab and Gujarat. The exam this year was conducted in 13 languages with Malayalam and Punjabi being additions to the list of regional languages.