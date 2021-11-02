The Karnataka Urban Development Minister BA Basavaraj, on November 1, said that the National Education Policy 2020 gives great importance to one's mother tongue and went on to add that there is a need to protect Kannada medium schools.

Basavaraj, who is also the in-charge of Davangere district, was addressing the public after hoisting the tricolour at Davangere District Stadium as a part of the 66 Kannada Rajyotsava programme. He said that knowledge of the English language is important in the globalised world, however, he added that it doesn't it cannot be at the cost of neglecting one's mother tongue..

The Minister said that COVID-19 has caused irreparable damage to society and it continues to pose a threat even today. He said that the teachers need to be on alert at all times and ensure that all the COVID appropriate behaviour is followed in classrooms as schools and colleges have reopened amidst the pandemic.

At the event, the Minister also felicitated 14 of the best teachers in the district — seven from high schools and seven from primary schools. The teachers were awarded Rs 10,000 each. Several school children took part in the marchpast held as part of the event. Prior to the event, a mega procession of goddess Bhuvaneshwari was carried out from the Old Middle School Road, in Mandipet, all the way to the district stadium city.