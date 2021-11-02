Even as schools reopened for all students on November 1 in various parts of the country, including Tamil Nadu, it was a dream short-lived in a few districts of the state -- school closure has been declared in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Perambular, Ariyalur and Kodaikanal owing to the heavy rainfall predicted to hit these areas till November 4.

Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for students of Classes I to VIII on November 1 after a gap of 19 months. This is the first time since March 2020 that nearly one crore students in the state are going back to school. However, children of the districts mentioned would be back indoors due to the poor weather conditions.

It is noteworthy that schools were earlier reopened for students of Classes IX to XII only but this is the first time that the younger students are attending physical classes in various parts of the state. The move came after Chief Minister MK Stalin on October 30 asked all schools to welcome their students in a celebratory manner with sweets and flowers. The CM had also asked Ministers, local body representatives, MLAs and MPs of the state to do their bit to make students feel welcome after such a long time.

READ ALSO : Tamil Nadu schools reopen for Class 1-8 students after 19-month gap, students welcomed with sweets, flowers

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu education department, while speaking to IANS, said, "The Minister for Education and the Education Department officials have agreed that more than teaching, the first few weeks be dedicated to making the children comfortable in schools, especially the younger children. Teaching can commence later, but the school education department is prepared with all the materials for the classrooms and to engage them meaningfully." This process of letting students get acquainted with the daily school life will now get delayed in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Perambular, Ariyalur and Kodaikanal until the rains stop.