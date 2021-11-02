Finally, Jashan Chabbra's dream of studying at AIIMS Delhi is one step closer to becoming a reality. He has secured AIR 5 in this year's NEET UG 2021. Jashan, who is originally from Punjab, now lives with his parents in Mangaluru. He studied at Mount Carmel Central School in Kochady.

Jashan has secured rank 5 in NEET UG

Jashan, who has scored 715 marks out of 720 in his first attempt, says, "I didn't care how many hours I put into studying but I did care for what content I studied. I did not study for the exams as such. From Class XI, studying the syllabus was a process of learning for me."

Jashan, who will be the first doctor in his family, scored 175 in Physics, 180 in Chemistry and 360 in Biology. He philosophically adds, "We shouldn't focus on the marks but we must focus on making the journey of prepping for NEET Exams better."