Unemployed youth in Rajasthan will have to undergo a mandatory four-hour internship every day and follow a dress code starting next year to avail an allowance under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana, 2021.

According to the revised guidelines for the scheme released by the state government, all unemployed youth -- except those with a professional degree or those who have completed a diploma course -- will have to undergo the skill training programme (internship) for a minimum of 90 days. The dress code will be provided by the state, it includes a T-shirt, a jacket and a cap.

It is noteworthy that if one opts out of the internship or discontinues it before the stipulated time, the person will not be eligible for any allowance. The revised guidelines will come into effect from January 1, 2022, and until then the unemployed youth in the state will continue to receive the promised allowance -- which is Rs 4,000 per month for men and Rs 4,500 for women, transgender and persons-with-disabilities.

One needs to be a graduate and have an annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh to avail of this allowance. Also, the scheme only supports 2 lakh unemployed youth in the state and the preference is given to older applicants. From this year onwards, applications for this scheme would remain open on the employment portal on the same dates, April 1 to June 30.