Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on November 1, said that going forward, language learning would be promoted as a skill with a formal credit-earning system. The Minister was speaking at the launch of the Bhasha Sangam initiative for schools, which includes a mobile app by the same name and the Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat quiz app to commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Divas, which is scheduled on October 31 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"The National Education Policy, 2020, outlines the vision to lay emphasis on the promotion of Indian languages. Going forward, language learning would be promoted as a skill with a formal credit-earning system," Pradhan said.

The initiatives launched today will enable students to embrace the linguistic diversity of India and sensitise them about the richness of its culture, heritage and diversity, he said. Bhasha Sangam is a Ministry of Education initiative under Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat to teach school children basic sentences of everyday usage in 22 Indian languages.

"The idea is that people should acquire basic conversational skills in an Indian language other than their mother tongue. We are aiming that at least 75 lakh people should acquire this skill during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav period," Pradhan said. The government is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of independence.