The Jawaharlal Nehru University on October 31 said that the PhD aspirants will have to wait a little longer to know whether they will be called in for viva. The varsity said that viva for the JNU Entrance Exam categories has not started yet because the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released the results for the written exam.

The viva for the JRF categories have started as usual though, said the varsity. "The university has scheduled viva-voce examination for PhD Programme from October 26 to November 3. The viva-voce for examinations under JRF categories have started on October 26 as scheduled and has been going smoothly. However, viva-voce examinations for the JNU Entrance Examination categories have been rescheduled because the final results of the written examination are awaited from the NTA, which is in the process of releasing results of various universities one by one," the statement read and added that the university is in constant touch with the agency and "is likely to receive the results shortly".

The notice did not specify when the viva exams can start. Students and teachers had complaints about the ongoing viva-voce of JRF categories as well. They said that in one of the centres about 80-100 of the 250-odd candidates that NTA invited to these interviews did not have the JRF certificate that made them eligible for this stream of interviews. In another centre, about 60 of the 180 candidates were not interviewed because of a similar deficit. In most, if not all of these cases, the candidates had not even taken the JRF exam yet, said teachers.

