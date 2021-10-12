Attention JNU aspirants! The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 provisional answer key on October 1. So, if you are a candidate who has appeared for the JNUEE 2021, you can download the answer key from the official website (jnuexams.nta.ac.in). The exam was held offline between September 20 to 23 at various exam centres across the country.



Candidates can also raise objections, if any, to the JNUEE 2021 provisional answer key until 7 PM on October 12. Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 200 to raise objections. The NTA will not accept any challenges received after the deadline provided in the official notification. The final JNUEE 2021 Answer Key and results will be completely based on the objections raised by the candidates.



Here's how to raise an objection:

- Go to jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

- Click on ‘JNUEE 2021 Answer Key Challenge’.

- Enter the application number and security pin

- Now, you can download and check the answer key, recorded responses and question paper

- If there are any objections, you can raise them and pay the fee of Rs 200



Like every year, this year too has seen allegations of glitches during the entrance examination. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had written to the NTA pointing this out. "There is no electricity at some of the venues of the examination centres allotted to the students. Many of the aspirants have been debarred from appearing in the examination without any solid reason, in spite of having completed their application process and paying the entrance examination fees as per the NTA notification," reads the letter.